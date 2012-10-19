Regulator clears Telecom Italia fiber access terms

MILAN, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s telecoms and media authority Agcom has cleared terms to access Telecom Italia’s unused optic fiber and infrastructure, the regulator said in a statement on Friday.

“The authority proposes to approve the reference offer of Telecom Italia,” it said in an emailed statement.

Agcom said the proposal includes cuts of 12-14 percent to the economic conditions for accessing the so-called “dark” fibre, as well as improvements in some technical conditions.

The regulator said its recent decisions aim at enacting the regulatory framework that will allow all operators to build the infrastructure needed to reach their final clients with ultra broadband services. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)