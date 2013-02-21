FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom NZ to cut hundreds more jobs in coming months
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
February 21, 2013 / 9:46 PM / in 5 years

Telecom NZ to cut hundreds more jobs in coming months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Telecom New Zealand will cut hundreds of jobs as part of its ongoing restructuring plan as the country’s largest telecommunications company struggles to keep up with competition in its broadband markets.

“It is pretty apparent that it will be well into the hundreds (of staff cuts) over the next few months,” Telecom Chief Executive Officer Simon Moutter told reporters after the company downgraded its earnings outlook for the year ending June.

The job losses would follow roughly 350 cuts to date.

Telecom said it additional restructuring measures could impact its bottom line this year, adding that it would announce details in May.

However, the top-10 company’s share price rose 1.1 percent to NZ$2.23 after it reported a rise in operating earnings, even as net profits fell as a result of one-off factors. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.