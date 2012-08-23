UPDATE 1-NZ Telecom sees earnings risk, shares slide

(Adds details, comment)

* H2 adjusted EBITDA, net profit in line with guidance

* Expects earnings to stay flat or fall slightly in 2013

* Risky outlook sends shares lower

WELLINGTON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Telecom Corp Ltd said its second-half profit fell 21 percent and forecast flat or slightly lower earnings in the coming year because of increased competition, knocking its shares down 6 percent to a four-week low.

The former state monopoly, which was forced to spin off its fixed line business last year, faces increasing competition from the local arm of UK mobile operator Vodafone, which plans to buy the country’s number three telecom, TelstraClear , which offers fixed line and internet operations.

“Following the creation of a new industry model post demerger, we expect strong competition to continue, with increasing consolidation,” interim chief executive Chris Quin said in a statement.

The country’s top telecommunications company said adjusted net profit was NZ$182 million ($148.6 million) in the six months to June 30, down from NZ$230 million a year ago and in line with its own guidance and analysts’ forecasts for around NZ$180 million.

The top telecom’s forecast of a challenging 2013 sent its shares tumbling to NZ$2.59 in morning trade, the lowest since July 30. Last week, the stock had hit a four-year high of NZ$2.87.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to NZ$560 million in the six months to June, from NZ$933 million a year ago.

The results were adjusted to remove the financial impact of Telecom’s former fixed line network operations, spun off in late 2011 to create Chorus Ltd, which is building a major part of the government’s ultra-fast broadband network.

Telecom, New Zealand’s largest company by market capitalisation, said it expected 2013 EBITDA to be flat, but there was a risk of a “low single-digit percentage” decline due to competition and the planned Vodafone-TelstraClear merger.

The merger, which is expected to go ahead, would give Vodafone about 30 percent of the fixed broadband market compared with Telecom’s 50 percent. Vodafone has around half of the country’s mobile market.

Telecom said it would pay a final dividend of 11 cents a share, leaving its full year payout to 20 cents per share, unchanged from last year.

Shares in Telecom have risen 33 percent this year compared with the 11 percent rise in the benchmark NZX-50 index.

MOBILE REVENUES UP SLIGHTLY

The company posted an adjusted full-year net profit of NZ$422 million, compared with NZ$388 million a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year came in at NZ$1.05 billion, compared with NZ$1.00 billion a year ago as a fall in expenses offset lower revenues.

Retail revenues slipped 4.3 percent on the year due to a fall in fixed line income, along with decreasing call and data income, which was partly offset by a slight rise in mobile, broadband and internet services.

Smaller mobile operators, such as 2Degrees, have been nipping at Telecom’s heels in the retail sector, looking to take customers as Telecom closed down its outdated CDMA network.

Quin said that the company lost some low-value customers in the CDMA closure, but had added 63,000 new higher-value clients to boost mobile voice and data revenues. ($1 = 1.2250 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by John Mair)