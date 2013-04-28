NZ's Telecom to acquire Revera Ltd

WELLINGTON, April 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand’s Telecom Ltd said on Monday it would acquire privately-owned local IT infrastructure and data centre company Revera Limited for NZ$96.5 million ($81.8 million).

Telecom said the acquisition would strengthen its ability to provide IT services to businesses, particularly cloud and data centre services.

It said the deal would be funded from current cash and borrowing facilities. Revera had revenues of around NZ$50 million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of NZ$13 million, which was expected to grow by about 15 percent in the next 12 months.

Shares in Telecom closed at NZ$2.565 on Friday.