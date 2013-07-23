FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy regulator to approve network spin-off on Thursday - sources
July 23, 2013 / 11:04 AM / 4 years ago

Italy regulator to approve network spin-off on Thursday - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s telecommunications regulator AGCOM will examine and probably give preliminary approval for Telecom Italia’s planned spin-off of its fixed-line network on Thursday, two sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The authority will say that the planned spin-off of the network is a serious plan, ending the preliminary phase of analysis,” said one of the sources.

Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Steve Scherer)

