Italy regulator to approve network spin-off on Thursday - sources

ROME, July 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s telecommunications regulator AGCOM will examine and probably give preliminary approval for Telecom Italia’s planned spin-off of its fixed-line network on Thursday, two sources with knowledge of the process told Reuters on Tuesday.

“The authority will say that the planned spin-off of the network is a serious plan, ending the preliminary phase of analysis,” said one of the sources.

Telecom Italia was not immediately reachable for comment. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Steve Scherer)