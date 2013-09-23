FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy minister says hard to force telecom network spin off
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 23, 2013 / 3:24 PM / 4 years ago

Italy minister says hard to force telecom network spin off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - An Italian junior minister said on Monday it would be difficult for regulators to force Telecom Italia to hive off its fixed line network, something that had been suggested by Italy’s telecoms authority.

“To impose such a radical measure (as the spinoff of the fixed line network), would be too hard,” said Catricala on the sidelines of a business conference.

Telecom Italia said in mid-July it wanted to secure favourable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network after the local regulator cut tariffs its rivals pay to access the grid.

Earlier in the day, Telecoms Commissioner Antonio Preto had said regulators should consider imposing the spin off if Telecom Italia were not to do it on a voluntary basis. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto; writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.