Telefonica- T.Italia core shareholders talks almost done-source

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Talks between Spain’s Telefonica and Italian core shareholders in Telecom Italia about the future of the Italian phone company are in the final stretch, with news expected on Tuesday, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Telecom Italia’s core shareholders, bound together in a holding company called Telco that owns 22.4 percent, have to decide by Sept. 28 if they want to quit their pact early and ditch their stakes.

Telefonica is Telco’s biggest shareholder. The other investors, Italian banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo and insurer Generali, have signaled to varying degrees they are ready to sell their holdings . (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini)