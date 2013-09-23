FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telefonica- T.Italia core shareholders talks almost done-source
Sections
Featured
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 23, 2013 / 6:36 PM / 4 years ago

Telefonica- T.Italia core shareholders talks almost done-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Talks between Spain’s Telefonica and Italian core shareholders in Telecom Italia about the future of the Italian phone company are in the final stretch, with news expected on Tuesday, a source close to the matter said on Monday.

Telecom Italia’s core shareholders, bound together in a holding company called Telco that owns 22.4 percent, have to decide by Sept. 28 if they want to quit their pact early and ditch their stakes.

Telefonica is Telco’s biggest shareholder. The other investors, Italian banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo and insurer Generali, have signaled to varying degrees they are ready to sell their holdings . (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.