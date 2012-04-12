FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-NZ's Telecom secures credit facility
#Credit Markets
April 13, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-NZ's Telecom secures credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the company)

WELLINGTON, April 13 - Telecom has today announced that it has secured a three year, NZ$600m, committed standby revolving credit facility.

The facility is provided through participation from Australasian and global banks.

“The agreement of this facility helps to ensure Telecom has sufficient liquidity to meet its business needs over the next three years,” said Nick Olson, Telecom CFO.

“Telecom remains committed to A-band credit ratings with Moody’s and Standard Poor‘s.”

