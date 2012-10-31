Telecom Argentina 3rd-qtr net profit rises to 629 mln pesos

BUENOS AIRES, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina’s top telecommunications companies, reported on Wednesday a third-quarter net profit of 629 million pesos ($134 million), up from 616 million pesos a year earlier.

The net profit came in above market expectations. A Reuters poll of four analysts had forecast quarterly net profit at a median of 600 m i llion pesos, with estimates ranging from 590 million to 605 million pesos.

Telecom Argentina is controlled indirectly by Telecom Italia .