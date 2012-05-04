FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
May 4, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Telecom Argentina 1st-qtr net profit rises 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Telecom Argentina SA , one of Argentina’s top telephone companies, reported an 11-percent rise in its first quarter net earnings on Friday, citing a bigger operating profit and improved financial results.

A company statement said net profit during January and March totaled 708 million pesos ($162 million), up from a revised 640 million peso profit a year before and beating market expectations.

A Reuters poll of seven analysts had forecast quarterly net profit at a median of 626 million pesos.

The telecommunications company is controlled by Telecom Italia and an Argentine investor group.

Consolidated revenue rose 24 percent during the first quarter, with Internet and mobile sales performing especially well.

