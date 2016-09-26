FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Egypt says considers acquiring additional 4G spectrum
September 26, 2016 / 8:10 AM / a year ago

Telecom Egypt says considers acquiring additional 4G spectrum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt, the state fixed-line monopoly, said on Monday it was considering acquiring additional spectrum, weeks after it bought a fourth-generation licence that will allow it to directly offer mobile phone services for the first time.

"Telecom Egypt has presented a request to the National Telecom Regulatory Authority to understand the terms and conditions related to any other spectrum on offer so it can be studied and evaluated," it said in a statement on the stock exchange website.

Reporting by Ola Noureldin, Writing Lin Noueihed

