Telecom Egypt says considers acquiring additional 4G spectrum

CAIRO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt, the state fixed-line monopoly, said on Monday it was considering acquiring additional spectrum, weeks after it bought a fourth-generation licence that will allow it to directly offer mobile phone services for the first time.

"Telecom Egypt has presented a request to the National Telecom Regulatory Authority to understand the terms and conditions related to any other spectrum on offer so it can be studied and evaluated," it said in a statement on the stock exchange website.