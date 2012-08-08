Telecom Egypt says Q2 net profit drops 25 pct

CAIRO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Landline monopoly Telecom Egypt reported a 25 percent drop in second-quarter net income on Wednesday, pushed lower by weaker revenue and employee demands for higher pay since the country’s president was overthrown in a popular uprising.

Net income was 613 million Egyptian pounds ($100.87 million), down from 813 million pounds in the second quarter of 2011, the company said in a statement. Revenue fell 7.9 percent.

Egypt’s economy has been hit by political turmoil since Hosni Mubarak was ousted in February 2011. A new president took office in June but the transition has been marred by violence and rows between political groups and the ruling army. ($1 = 6.0770 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Tom Pfeiffer)