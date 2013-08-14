FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Egypt says Q2 net profit climbs 45.5 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
August 14, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 4 years ago

Telecom Egypt says Q2 net profit climbs 45.5 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt said on Wednesday its consolidated net profit in the second quarter climbed 45.5 percent, boosted by a 16.1 percent growth in revenues compared to the same period of last year.

Net profit stood at 896 million Egyptian pounds ($128.2 million) in the three months ending June 30, outstripping analyst estimates, compared to 616 million pounds a year earlier. Consolidated revenue was 2.77 billion Egyptian pounds, up 16 percent from a year earlier. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
