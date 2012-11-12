FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Egypt talks with state on mobile plans advance
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 12, 2012 / 9:00 AM / 5 years ago

Telecom Egypt talks with state on mobile plans advance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Landline monopoly Telecom Egypt said on Monday it was in talks with the government to obtain a universal telecoms licence that would enable it to launch a mobile service and that discussions were at a “very mature phase”.

Any agreement regarding a universal licence for Telecom Egypt would mean changing the licences of Egypt’s three mobile operators to cover the same areas, chief executive Mohamed El-Nawawy told Reuters.

“The discussions are in a very mature phase,” he said, adding that the firm wanted to set up a virtual mobile network and, in future, could set up a network based on its own assets. He did not say when talks would end.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
