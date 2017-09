CAIRO, March 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Egypt, the state-owned landline monopoly, appointed Maged Othman as chairman of the board and Temer Gadallah as chief executive, it said in a bourse statement on Thursday.

On Wednesday the government replaced all its representatives on the company’s board of directors, sources told Reuters. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Alison Williams)