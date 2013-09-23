Italy telecoms regulator should consider imposing network spinoff

ROME, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Italian phone company Telecom Italia could be forced to spin off its fixed line phone network if it does not move forward with a plan to do so, said an official at the country’s telecoms regulator on Monday.

Telecom Italia said in mid-July it wanted to secure favourable regulatory conditions before taking any steps forward in its plan to spin off its fixed-line network after the local regulator cut tariffs its rivals pay to access the grid.

“If Telecom does not move forward with this plan on a voluntary basis, perhaps we should begin to look at whether the conditions are in place to order them to do it, as a way of guaranteeing equal (network) access conditions,” said regulator Agcom commissioner Antonio Preto in the pre-released text of a speech to be made later on Monday.