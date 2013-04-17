FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia executive pay package approved with two thirds majority
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
April 17, 2013 / 3:50 PM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia executive pay package approved with two thirds majority

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROZZANO, Italy April 17 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia shareholders approved the executive pay package plan with a majority of 67.9 percent on Wednesday, Chairman Franco Bernabe said.

Several proxy advisory firms, including the influential ISS, had recommended a vote against the remuneration plan, citing high severance packages.

Bernabe said 31.9 percent of the shareholders’ annual assembly had voted against the pay plan, which was approved by the board.

About 44.4 of the company’s share capital was registered at the meeting on Wednesday.

Advice by proxy firms is normally followed by many foreign institutional investors, which hold about half of Telecom Italia’s share capital. (Reporting By Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.