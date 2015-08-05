Telecom Italia to make provisions over antitrust lawsuits - source

MILAN, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will set aside money in results this week to cover risks connected to antitrust lawsuits from rivals seeking about 4 billion euros ($4.4 billion) in damages, a source close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The source did not quantify the amount of money that would be put aside. According to figures published by the Italian phone company on its website, analysts are on average expecting it to take one-off charges of 309 million euros ($336 million).

At least two analysts are including provisions to cover antitrust lawsuits in their estimates.

Telecom Italia is expected to release first-half results on Friday.

Mobile phone giant Vodafone sued the former Italian phone monopoly two years ago for abusing its dominant position in its home market, seeking over 1 billion euros in damages.

Other telecoms firms have also sued Telecom Italia on competition grounds in recent years.

Swisscom’s Italian broadband unit Fastweb is seeking damages of 1.74 billion euros, internet firm Tiscali is seeking 285 million, while small telecoms firms Eutelia, Voiceplus and Teleunit are seeking a combined sum of nearly 1.1 billion, according to Telecom Italia’s 2014 annual report.

In 2013, Italy’s competition authority fined Telecom Italia about 104 million euros for abusing its dominant market position as owner and manager of the country’s largest fixed-line phone network. The fine was upheld by Italy’s top court in May.