FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
AT&T, America Movil, Sawiris sound out T.Italia investors -source
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 9:26 AM / in 4 years

AT&T, America Movil, Sawiris sound out T.Italia investors -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T and America Movil have approached the core Telecom Italia investors who want to exit their unprofitable investment in the Italian group, a source familiar with the situation said.

Contact is at a preliminary stage and the three players had not formally expressed an interest, the source added.

The board of Telecom Italia is meeting on Sept. 19 and its chairman Franco Bernabe is seeking a new investor ahead of the meeting.

Telecom Italia is 22.4 percent-owned by Telco, which is in turn controlled by banks Mediobanca and Intesa Sanpaolo, insurer Generali and telecoms operator Telefonica.

AT&T declined to comment. Sawiris, America Movil and Telecom Italia were not immediately available for comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.