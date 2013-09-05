FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
America Movil not in talks with Telecom Italia shareholders -CFO
September 5, 2013 / 2:21 PM / in 4 years

America Movil not in talks with Telecom Italia shareholders -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil is not in talks with shareholders of Telecom Italia regarding any share purchases, a top executive at the Mexican company said on Thursday.

Trading in Telecom Italia shares was suspended after surging on takeover speculation on Thursday. Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T Inc and America Movil have all made contact with current shareholders in the heavily indebted telecom group, a source told Reuters.

“I can categorically deny that,” America Movil chief financial officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told Reuters in a telephone interview when asked about the speculation. “We have not had any contact.”

