America Movil not in talks with Telecom Italia shareholders -CFO

MEXICO CITY, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim’s America Movil is not in talks with shareholders of Telecom Italia regarding any share purchases, a top executive at the Mexican company said on Thursday.

Trading in Telecom Italia shares was suspended after surging on takeover speculation on Thursday. Egyptian tycoon Naguib Sawiris, AT&T Inc and America Movil have all made contact with current shareholders in the heavily indebted telecom group, a source told Reuters.

“I can categorically deny that,” America Movil chief financial officer Carlos Garcia Moreno told Reuters in a telephone interview when asked about the speculation. “We have not had any contact.”