Telecom Italia to issue statement on Telecom Argentina sale -source
November 11, 2013 / 4:36 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia to issue statement on Telecom Argentina sale -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is expected to issue a statement on the sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina following a board meeting on Monday to discuss the deal, a source close to the matter said.

Telecom Italia is in talks to sell a controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to investment fund Fintech, as part of a new strategy aimed at raising 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to avoid a credit downgrade and revive its business.

Last week the Italian company said it received an $1 billion offer for its stake.

$1 = 0.7459 euros Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Emilio Parodi

