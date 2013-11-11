Telecom Italia to issue statement on Telecom Argentina sale -source

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is expected to issue a statement on the sale of its stake in Telecom Argentina following a board meeting on Monday to discuss the deal, a source close to the matter said.

Telecom Italia is in talks to sell a controlling stake in Telecom Argentina to investment fund Fintech, as part of a new strategy aimed at raising 4 billion euros ($5.4 billion) to avoid a credit downgrade and revive its business.

Last week the Italian company said it received an $1 billion offer for its stake.