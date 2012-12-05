FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia to discuss Sawiris proposal at board meeting
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2012 / 4:40 PM / in 5 years

Telecom Italia to discuss Sawiris proposal at board meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will discuss the proposal put forward by Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris to inject fresh cash into the company at its board meeting on Thursday, a Telecom Italia board member said on Wednesday.

“The door is neither open nor shut,” Tarak Ben Ammar said on the sidelines of a conference.

Sawiris has offered to inject cash into the indebted Telecom Italia through a capital hike at around 0.70 euros per share, more than half the book price of Telecom Italia shares held by Telco core shareholders.

Ben Ammar, who is also a board member of influential Italian investment bank Mediobanca, said “no-one is against (a capital increase), not even Telco.”

Telco, which has 22.4 percent of the Italian telephone incumbent, is owned by Spain’s Telefonica and a group of three Italian financial institutions including Mediobanca.

Reporting By Giancarlo Navach; writing by Stephen Jewkes, editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.