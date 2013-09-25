Telecom Italia independent directors oppose sale of top assets

MILAN, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s independent board members spoke out on Wednesday against risks that key investor Telefonica could force the Italian company to sell assets that are important for its relaunch.

In a statement, lead independent director Luigi Zingales said the deal announced on Tuesday that could give Telefonica full control of Telecom Italia, brought benefits only to few shareholders.

Zingales was speaking on behalf of Telecom Italia’s five independent board members. (Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Lisa Jucca)