#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 7:10 AM / 4 years ago

BlackRock has 7.78 pct in Telecom Italia voting capital - ANSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - BlackRock holds 7.783 percent of Telecom Italia’s voting share capital, ANSA news agency reported on Monday, citing a statement by the U.S. money manager.

BlackRock has a further 0.006 percent in American Depositary Receipts and holds the rest of its stake in the Italian phone group through a convertible bond, ANSA said.

At the end of November, the world’s largest money manager lifted its combined holding in the Italian company to 10.1 percent from the 5.1 percent it held in October, according to filings it made to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

