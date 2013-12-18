FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BlackRock says Telecom Italia stake was over 10 pct under SEC rules
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 18, 2013 / 6:20 PM / 4 years ago

BlackRock says Telecom Italia stake was over 10 pct under SEC rules

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - U.S. money manager BlackRock said on Wednesday its stake in Telecom Italia was 10.12 percent as of Dec. 16 if calculated in accordance with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requirements.

BlackRock’s holding as of the same day did not cross the 10 percent threshold when calculated in accordance with Italian law, it said in a statement.

The number of ordinary shares BlackRock has registered to vote at Dec. 20 Telecom Italia’s shareholder meeting will remain unchanged at 5.94 percent, the investor said.

The 10.12 percent holding includes ordinary shares that BlackRock would receive upon conversion of Telecom Italia convertible bonds as well as ordinary shares over which it has no voting power.

The Italian telecoms firm will hold a key shareholder meeting on Friday to decide on whether to oust the board.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.