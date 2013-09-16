Telecom Italia scraps Sept. 19 board meeting-sources

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has scrapped a crucial board meeting due to take place on Sept. 19 as it needs more time to figure out a new shareholder structure, two sources with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The board was expected to discuss a proposal by Spanish telecoms operator and investor Telefonica to buy out core Italian shareholders in Italy’s biggest fixed-line group.

“Shareholders were told the planned board meeting will not take place,” said one of the sources, adding that Chief Executive Franco Bernabe was not yet ready to present a new strategic option.

A second source confirmed the board meeting had been cancelled. Directors are due to meet again on Oct. 3.

Telecom Italia was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca and Paola Arosio, editing by Isla Binnie)