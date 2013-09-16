FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia chairman confirms board to meet on Oct. 3
September 16, 2013 / 3:21 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia chairman confirms board to meet on Oct. 3

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TURIN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia chairman Franco Bernabe confirmed on Monday that a board meeting expected for September 19 would take place on October 3.

“The September 19 board meeting has not been called. We had a meeting already scheduled for October 3. We’ve decided to do it then,” Bernabe said on the sidelines of a conference.

Earlier on Monday sources told Reuters the Italian telecoms incumbent had scrapped a crucial board meeting set for Sept. 19.

The meeting was expected to discuss a proposal by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica to buy out Telecom Italia’s core domestic shareholders.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, writing by Stephen Jewkes

