#Financials
October 28, 2013 / 12:22 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia board not planning mass resignation-director

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia board member Tarak Ben Ammar said board members were not planning a mass resignation at the upcoming board meeting to avoid voting on a request for a shareholder meeting by investor Marco Fossati.

Fossati, which owns around 5 percent of Telecom Italia through holding company Findim, wants the AGM to revoke the current board, dominated by representatives of holding Telco.

Telco is controlled by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica - the biggest investor in Telecom Italia - insurer Generali and banks IntesaSanpaolo and Mediobanca. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)

