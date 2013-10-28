Telecom Italia board not planning mass resignation-director

MILAN, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia board member Tarak Ben Ammar said board members were not planning a mass resignation at the upcoming board meeting to avoid voting on a request for a shareholder meeting by investor Marco Fossati.

Fossati, which owns around 5 percent of Telecom Italia through holding company Findim, wants the AGM to revoke the current board, dominated by representatives of holding Telco.

Telco is controlled by Spanish telecoms operator Telefonica - the biggest investor in Telecom Italia - insurer Generali and banks IntesaSanpaolo and Mediobanca. (Reporting by Lisa Jucca, editing by Danilo Masoni)