Proxy adviser ISS recommends removing T.Italia board

MILAN, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Influential proxy adviser ISS has recommended for shareholders in Telecom Italia to vote in favour of a proposal to remove the current board of the Italian telecoms group, an ISS report seen by Reuters on Wednesday showed.

Telecom Italia is the target of a campaign by 5 percent investor Marco Fossati and small shareholders group ASATI aimed at ousting the company’s board, which they say caters more to the interests of core shareholders, like Spain’s Telefonica , than to all other investors.

Telecom Italia shareholders will hold a general meeting on Dec. 20 to decide on the matter. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Valentina Za)