Telecom Italia rebel investor proposes candidates for new board

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Findim Group, a rebel investor in Telecom Italia which wants the board of the company revoked at a shareholder meeting this week, on Monday submitted its slate of five candidates to take over as directors.

Findim, headed by businessman Marco Fossati, owns 5 percent in Telecom Italia and is the company’s third biggest shareholder after U.S. fund BlackRock increased its stake to 7.8 percent.

The list it submitted for the board includes Vito Gamberale, head of investment fund F2i, and Franco Lombardi, head of retail Telecom Italia shareholders group ASATI.