FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia rebel investor proposes candidates for new board
Sections
Featured
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Puerto Rico
Couple defy storm to save pets, lots of them
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel before anthem
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
U.S.
U.S. appeals court to consider rights of gay workers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 16, 2013 / 5:31 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia rebel investor proposes candidates for new board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Findim Group, a rebel investor in Telecom Italia which wants the board of the company revoked at a shareholder meeting this week, on Monday submitted its slate of five candidates to take over as directors.

Findim, headed by businessman Marco Fossati, owns 5 percent in Telecom Italia and is the company’s third biggest shareholder after U.S. fund BlackRock increased its stake to 7.8 percent.

The list it submitted for the board includes Vito Gamberale, head of investment fund F2i, and Franco Lombardi, head of retail Telecom Italia shareholders group ASATI.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.