FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia launches 2073 hybrid bond - sources
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 13, 2013 / 11:10 AM / in 5 years

Telecom Italia launches 2073 hybrid bond - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - Italian telecoms company Telecom Italia has launched a hybrid bond issue with a benchmark size and a yield indicated in area 8 percent, sources close to the deal said on Wednesday.

For this type of bond a benchmark size is normally of between 500 million euros and 600 million euros.

The hybrid bond expires in 2073 and will be callable from 2018 every five years, the sources told Reuters.

The company had postponed the launch of the hybrid bond issue following a rating downgrade last month.

Back in February, the heavily indebted group unveiled plans to raise up to 3 billion euros in costly hybrid debt and halved its dividend to help fund its infrastructure spending. . (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.