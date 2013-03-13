FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia hybrid bond to be worth 750 mln euros - sources
March 13, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

Telecom Italia hybrid bond to be worth 750 mln euros - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 13 (Reuters) - The hybrid bond issue Telecom Italia launched on Wednesday will be worth 750 million euros ($977 million) and yield 7.875 percent, sources close to the deal said.

Orders for the bond, which expires in 2073 and will be callable starting from 2018 every five years, have reached 3.4 billion euros, the sources said.

When the issue was launched on Wednesday morning the yield was indicated in the area of 8 percent. ($1 = 0.7680 euros) (Reporting By Gabriella Bruschi, writing by Danilo Masoni, editing by Francesca Landini)

