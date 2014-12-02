Telecom Italia board unlikely to meet on Brazil before Christmas

ROME, Dec 2 (Reuters) - The board of Telecom Italia will unlikely meet before Christmas to discuss options in Brazil, its chairman said on Tuesday, as the Italian phone group is examining a possible tie-up with Brazilian telecoms operator Oi.

“I don’t think so, I would say no,” Giuseppe Recchi said at a conference in Rome when asked about the possibility of the company’s directors meeting before Christmas for an update on Brazil. (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Danilo Masoni; editing by Agnieszka Flak)