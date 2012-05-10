FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's TIM to have new CEO in three months - T.Italia
#Market News
May 10, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's TIM to have new CEO in three months - T.Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 10 (Reuters) - TIM Participacoes, Brazil’s second-biggest wireless phone group, will appoint a new chief executive within three months following the resignation of Luca Luciani, credited for its turnaround, earlier in May in the wake of a SIM card probe.

“We are looking at somebody that can take the role of Luca. Things will go back to normal in three months,” Franco Bernabe, the executive chairman of Telecom Italia, which controls TIM, said on Thursday.

Luciani resigned last week after being embroiled in a long-running Italian investigation into irregular SIM cards. Telecom Italia’s chief financial officer Andrea Mangoni was appointed as interim head of its Brazilian operations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
