FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia CEO says needs clear rules in Brazil before any M&A-paper
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Energy & Environment
Meth, coke and oil: A drug boom in the Texas shale patch
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Entertainment Production
October 27, 2015 / 9:31 AM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia CEO says needs clear rules in Brazil before any M&A-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Brazil must clarify rules regulating fixed-line concessions before any consolidation in the country’s telecoms industry involving Telecom Italia’s local unit can be discussed, the head of the Italian phone group was quoted as saying.

Telecom Italia controls Brazil’s mobile operator TIM Participações. Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman is considering investing up to $4 billion into Brazilian telecommunications company Oi if it merges with TIM Brasil.

Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano told Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico that if Fridman wanted to discuss an industrial operation, the issue of Oi’s fixed-line concession had to be dealt with beforehand, according to an extract of the interview forwarded by Telecom Italia.

Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.