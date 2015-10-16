Telecom Italia to resume talks over possible Metroweb deal

MILAN, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Friday it would resume talks with the main shareholders of broadband company Metroweb to see whether they can share investments to build an ultra-fast broadband network in Italy.

A multi-billion euro plan by Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government to build a nationwide broadband network has run into difficulties given disagreements over the role Telecom Italia should play in it.

However, Metroweb’s top two shareholders - infrastructure fund F2i and state holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti’s investment arm - recently sent a letter to Telecom Italia, setting no limits to the phone group’s presence in Metroweb, a source close to the matter said last week.

In a statement after a board meeting on Friday, Telecom Italia said it had decided to resume talks with the two shareholders “with regards to the possibility of sharing a plan of investments in the FTTH (fiber-to-the home) network”. (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Agnieszka Flak)