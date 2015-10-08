FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia to discuss strategic operations at Oct 16 board
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 8, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

Telecom Italia to discuss strategic operations at Oct 16 board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPRI, Italy, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will discuss strategic operations at its next board meeting on October 16, the chairman of the company said on Thursday without elaborating further.

“(The board will discuss) extraordinary operations and not (mast unit) Inwit,” Giuseppe Recchi said on the sidelines of a conference.

Recchi said the group was ready to reopen dialogue with broadband company Metroweb on broadband development.

Newspapers have reported that the Telecom Italia board on October 16 will discuss a renewed proposal by the two shareholders of Metroweb, infrastructure fund F2i and state lender CDP, to reopen talks on the development of an ultra-broadband network.

Reporting by Alberto Sisto, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.