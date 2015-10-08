Telecom Italia to discuss strategic operations at Oct 16 board

CAPRI, Italy, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia will discuss strategic operations at its next board meeting on October 16, the chairman of the company said on Thursday without elaborating further.

“(The board will discuss) extraordinary operations and not (mast unit) Inwit,” Giuseppe Recchi said on the sidelines of a conference.

Recchi said the group was ready to reopen dialogue with broadband company Metroweb on broadband development.

Newspapers have reported that the Telecom Italia board on October 16 will discuss a renewed proposal by the two shareholders of Metroweb, infrastructure fund F2i and state lender CDP, to reopen talks on the development of an ultra-broadband network.