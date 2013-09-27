FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia boss may propose capital hike at Oct. 3 board -sources
September 27, 2013 / 3:39 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia boss may propose capital hike at Oct. 3 board -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe is considering proposing a capital increase of between 3 billion euros and 5 billion euros ($6.7 billion) at the company’s board meeting on Oct. 3, two sources familiar with the situation said on Friday.

“He should present a capital hike of 3-5 billions,” one of the sources told Reuters.

The second source said Bernabe was checking if he had enough support for the plan.

The sources said a capital hike could divide the board, as core investors are reluctant to inject fresh cash into the company.

In a parliament hearing this week, Bernabe said Telecom Italia needed to raise money to avoid a credit rating downgrade to “junk” and that the best way to do so was a capital increase.

Asset sales - an option seen as preferred by core shareholder Telefonica - might take too long, he added.

$1 = 0.7418 euros Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo and Danilo Masoni; editing by Francesca Landini

