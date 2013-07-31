FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia says will not discuss capital hike on Thursday
July 31, 2013 / 8:38 AM / in 4 years

Telecom Italia says will not discuss capital hike on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 31 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia said on Wednesday discussion of a capital increase at its board meeting on Thursday was not on the agenda.

“The company clarifies that the discussion of a capital increase is not an item on the agenda of the Board of Directors meeting on August 1,” it said in a statement.

An unsourced report in newspaper Il Messaggero said on Wednesday Telecom Italia Chairman Franco Bernabe was mulling a cash call to help cope with financial difficulties. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Francesca Landini)

