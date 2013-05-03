Telecom Italia has sent term sheet to CDP for network stake-source

MILAN, May 3 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has sent a draft term sheet to Italian state-backed financing body Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for a possible investment in its fixed-line network, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said on Friday.

The term sheet envisages the purchase of a stake in a newly created network company by the Fondo Strategico Italiano (FSI), a fund controlled by the CDP, the source said.

“Telecom Italia sent a draft term sheet to the CDP yesterday,” the source told Reuters.