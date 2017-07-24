UPDATE 1-Telecom Italia agrees to 25 mln euro exit package for CEO

(Adds Telecom Italia statement)

By Stephen Jewkes and Gwénaëlle Barzic

MILAN/PARIS, July 24 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has agreed to pay CEO Flavio Cattaneo 25 million euros ($29 million) gross to step down as head of the group, a move that could strengthen the hand of shareholder Vivendi.

Telecom Italia (TIM) said in a statement on Monday that Cattaneo would step aside as chief executive on July 28 and would relinquish his position as General Manager on July 31.

Cattaneo, who took over as chief executive at TIM a little more than a year ago, won plaudits from Vivendi and other investors for cost cuts at the heavily indebted firm.

But a heated exchange in recent weeks with government officials in Rome over the group's ultrafast broadband rollout plans in Italy has ruffled feathers at the French media giant.

Vivendi, which owns 24 percent of TIM, has taken a more hands-on approach to Telecom Italia since winning a majority of board seats earlier this year and appointing its own CEO Arnaud De Puyfontaine as chairman.

A source close to the matter said on Monday that Amos Genish, a top executive at Vivendi, would be named as Managing Director with the task of running the former telecom monopolist on a day-to-day basis.

Vivendi is particularly concerned about the arrival in Italy of French telecoms operator Iliad and had wanted Cattaneo to accept help of a team around him but he refused, the source said.

Iliad, which could launch in Italy later this year, is aiming to grab a quarter of the Italian mobile market using the same cut-throat prices and straightforward contracts that conquered France.

Vivendi, led by chairman Vincent Bollore, is looking to build a leading media group in Southern Europe. It raised eyebrows in Rome by building a stake in Mediaset to become the Italian broadcaster's second shareholder after former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi.

In its statement on Monday, TIM said the group was now in a position to embark on a second phase of its turnaround plan "that pursues the targets set by Flavio Cattaneo, first and foremost, the fiber plan."

On Sunday it said Cattaneo was leaving because the company had reached important targets ahead of time, dismissing suggestions his departure was linked to clashes with Rome.

But on Monday sources told Reuters TIM had put plans to roll out ultrafast broadband in rural areas of Italy on hold.

Telecom Italia's current deputy chairman Giuseppe Recchi, a former chairman at state-controlled oil major Eni, will stay in his role to focus on relations with the government, the source said.

While lower than many expectations, Cattaneo's payout is still the biggest severance pay awarded to an executive in Italy after just over one year in office.

The executive has defended himself by saying he delivered on many of his goals ahead of time, La Repubblica newspaper reported on Monday.

"The severance package I will get is not a scandal," he was quoted as saying by a person close to him, according to the paper.

TIM said it will discuss the matter of a successor to Cattaneo at a board meeting on Thursday which had already been called to sign off on the company's second-quarter results. ($1 = 0.8595 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; additional reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by Grant McCool)