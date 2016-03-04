FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia denies report CEO Patuano to be replaced by ex state TV boss
March 4, 2016 / 5:20 PM / a year ago

Telecom Italia denies report CEO Patuano to be replaced by ex state TV boss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 4 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia on Friday denied a report in gossip website Dagospia which said Chief Executive Marco Patuano was leaving the company to be replaced by former head of Italian state TV Luigi Gubitosi.

The report said that Patuano would be heading to Africa’s largest telecoms operator MTN.

“Telecom Italia categorically denies the report, it is groundless,” a spokeswoman for the company said.

The Dagospia report follows growing media speculation that Patuano’s job is at risk due to growing pressure from top investor Vivendi.

Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Stefano Rebaudo

