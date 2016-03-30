FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia picks Flavio Cattaneo as new CEO
March 30, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Telecom Italia picks Flavio Cattaneo as new CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 30 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia has appointed independent board member Flavio Cattaneo as its new chief executive just days after his predecessor Marco Patuano resigned over what sources said were clashes over strategy with top investor Vivendi.

Cattaneo has many years of experience at state-controlled firms, including as director general of Italian broadcaster RAI and as CEO of power grid operator Terna.

He had been widely tipped to succeed Patuano, who stepped down on March 21. Telecom Italia’s shares were up 0.6 percent by 1403 GMT.

Reporting by Paola Arosio and Agnieszka Flak

