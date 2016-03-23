Telecom Italia seen choosing new CEO by end of March-sources

MILAN, March 23 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is likely to appoint a new chief executive by the end of March after the departure this week of Marco Patuano over disagreements with top shareholder Vivendi, sources close to the matter said on Wednesday.

The Italian phone group’s nominations committee is due to meet on Thursday for a first examination of a list of possible candidates, one of the sources said.

“The idea is to move quite quickly, also to smooth the transition; if there is no decision before Easter, then shortly after,” another source added.

Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Italian railway company NTV and a Telecom Italia board member, continues to be seen as favourite to succeed Patuano, the sources added. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak and Paola Arosio, editing by Valentina Za)