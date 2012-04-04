FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 4, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 6 years ago

Telecom IT CEO sees no conditions for network spinoff

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 4 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia said conditions were not in place for a possible spin-off of the telecoms group’s access network, which represents only a possible strategic option.

Telecom Italia’s Executive Chairman Franco Bernabe told Il Sole 24 Ore on Wednesday the group was open to consider a possible spin-off “as long as it adds value.”

The paper quoted in a separate article a company document which described different options for the network, including a stake sale from which Telecom Italia would aim to raise at least 4 billion euros.

“What was mentioned was a strategic analysis, not an operational plan,” CEO Marco Patuano told reporters on the sidelines of an event.

“Conditions are not there for this to happen. I can’t see great benefits for the company and the country,” he added. (Reporting by Massimo Gaia, writing by Valentina Za)

