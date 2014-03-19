FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Telecom Italia investor Fossati proposes Gamberale as chairman
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 19, 2014 / 4:56 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia investor Fossati proposes Gamberale as chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s second-largest shareholder Marco Fossati has proposed veteran Italian business executive Vito Gamberale as chairman of the phone group’s new board.

Fossati’s holding company Findim said in a statement on Wednesday that Gamberale, currently CEO of infrastructure fund F2i, helped draw up a plan to develop Telecom Italia in Italy and abroad.

The statement said the plan will be presented to investors during a road show in the coming weeks.

The proposal of Gamberale is an alternative to the candidate put forward by Telco, Telecom Italia’s largest investor.

Telecom Italia shareholders meet on April 16 to name a new board as the three-year term of the current one is due to expire. (Reporting by Danilo Masoni, editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.