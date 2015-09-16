Conversion of Telecom Italia savings shares unlikely at current prices-sources

MILAN, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is unlikely to proceed with the conversion of its 6 billion savings shares into ordinary stock until the price gap between the two classes of shares widens from current levels, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The Italian phone group has said it will discuss the possible conversion in the second half of 2015. Such a move would be designed to generate cash for the heavily indebted company: savings shares do not have voting rights but they are expensive for firms because their holders are entitled to a dividend every year.

In 2015 for example, Telecom Italia has not paid a dividend on its ordinary stock but paid 166 million euros to holders of savings shares.

Two of the sources said that to make the conversion appealing for both the company and investors, the price gap between the two classes of shares should be at least 20 percent, compared with a current spread of around 15 percent.

A third source said the spread was not wide enough at present, adding he expected the conversion to take place early next year.