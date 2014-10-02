FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Telecom Italia net debt below 25 bln euros end year counting bond as equity
October 2, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

Telecom Italia net debt below 25 bln euros end year counting bond as equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAPRI, Italy, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia debt will be below 25 billion euros ($32 billion) at the end of this year if a mandatory convertible bond is considered as equity capital, the CEO said on Thursday.

“Considering as of now the effect of the mandatory convertible, the debt at the end of the year will be below 25 billion,” Marco Patuano said.

In November last year the telecoms group issued a mandatory bond worth 1.3 billion euros, expiring November 2016. (1 US dollar = 0.7900 euro) (Reporting by Alberto Sisto, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

