Telecom Italia pursuing voluntary redundancy for 3,300 workers in Italy

MILAN, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia is targeting early voluntary redundancies for around 3,300 workers in Italy and aims to cut an additional 250 staff as it seeks to cut costs, it said on Tuesday in its business plan to 2018.

Between 2016-18, the company will also use solidarity contracts, under which employees work less but are also paid less. Those contracts will be used to avoid the equivalent of 2,600 layoffs.

All those measures, part of agreements signed with unions last year, will allow the company to reduce labour costs by 100 million euros ($111 million) over the plan period.

Efficiency measures in other areas are forecast to save the phone group an additional 300 million euros.

Earlier on Tuesday, Telecom Italia said it planned to step up investments in faster fixed and mobile networks over the next three years in Italy where it sees core earnings returning to growth from 2017. ($1 = 0.8976 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Stephen Jewkes)