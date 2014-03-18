FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 18, 2014 / 8:10 PM / 4 years ago

Telecom Italia top investor wants ENI's Recchi as new chairman-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 18 (Reuters) - Telecom Italia’s top investor is set to propose ENI Chairman Giuseppe Recchi as its candidate to become the next Telecom Italia chairman, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

The board of Telco, Telecom Italia’s biggest shareholder, will meet on Wednesday to approve a list of board candidates for Italy’s biggest telephone company ahead of a shareholder meeting in April that is due to choose a new board.

It was not possible to contact Recchi for a comment. ENI and Telco declined to comment. (Reporting by Paola Arosio and Lisa Jucca, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

